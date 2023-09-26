Lifestyle

26-Sep-2023, 11:12:11 am

French to Spanish-7 foreign languages you can learn quickly

Due to vocabulary, grammar, or pronunciation similarities, specific languages are easier for English speakers. Many individuals acquire these seven foreign languages quickly.

Image credits: Freepik

Esperanto

This easy-to-learn worldwide auxiliary language was created. Its grammar and pronunciation are standard, and novices have many resources.
 

Image credits: Freepik

Italian

Italian sounds melodic and is easy to pronounce. Its straightforward syntax is akin to Spanish and French and easy to learn.
 

Image credits: Freepik

Dutch

English speakers find Dutch one of the simplest Germanic languages to learn. Its vocabulary and sentence structure resemble English.
 

Image credits: Freepik

Portuguese

Spanish and Portuguese are Romance languages. It has a comparable structure and vocabulary, making it a good choice for fast language learners.
 

Image credits: Freepik

French

French has numerous cognates with English, making word identification more straightforward. French pronunciation and grammar are difficult to learn, but the foundations are easy.
 

Image credits: Freepik

Spanish

One of the simplest languages for English speakers to learn. It features straightforward pronunciation and numerous English-like terms. Grammar is easy compared to other languages.
 

Image credits: Freepik

Swedish

This North Germanic language has easy grammar and pronunciation. Its vocabulary resembles English too.
 

Image credits: our own
Find Next One