Earth to Mars: 8 planets and length of each day

Earth to Mars and 8 planets, each with a unique day length. Explore the solar day durations from Mercury's 176 Earth days to Earth's 24 hours
Mercury has a slow rotation, and its solar day lasts about 176 Earth days
Venus rotates very slowly in the opposite direction to most other planets, so its solar day is longer than its year. It lasts about 116 Earth days
Earth has a solar day that is 24 hours long
Mars has a solar day, often called a "sol," that is approximately 24.6 Earth hours
Jupiter, a gas giant, has a rapid rotation, and its solar day lasts about 9.9 Earth hours
Saturn also rotates quickly, and its solar day is approximately 10.7 Earth hours
Uranus has a unique rotational axis, causing it to rotate on its side. Its solar day is about 17.2 Earth hours
Neptune, like Uranus, rotates on its side. Its solar day is similar to Uranus and lasts about 16.1 Earth hours
Pluto's solar day, despite being a dwarf planet, is surprisingly long at about 153 hours, equivalent to approximately 6.4 Earth days