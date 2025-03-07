(PHOTOS) Juhi Chawla's iconic suit looks for women over 50

Lifestyle
Mothers over 50 can copy Juhi Chawla's suit style on Women's Day. Juhi's suits have more than one design. These types of suits are available in the market for ₹550-₹750.
You can style a heavy net suit like Juhi Chawla. It has beautiful work, along with a self-print. It is also easy to wear.
Banarasi heavy suits also look beautiful. This green suit has golden work. The contrasting dupatta enhances the beauty of the suit.
Golden work suits also look great. The black suit has beautiful work with silver and metallic threads, along with silver dots all over the suit. The dupatta also has work.
Silk printed heavy suits also look great. The salwar has a beautiful print with golden zari work. The suit also has a small yoke in the front.
Silver work also looks great on shimmering suits. This suit has silver work, along with a beautiful yoke. The suit also has a heavy dupatta with a wide silver border.
Many women also like to wear Kosa suits. This Kosa silk suit has small golden butti designs. The yoke is also made with golden zari thread.
Women also like to wear long suits with heavy work. This suit has great work with white thread. It also has a heavy dupatta with silver stars.
(PHOTOS) Huma Qureshi's 7 stunning suit looks perfect for Eid 2025
Why are young employees quitting? What are they preferring now?
Traveler’s paradise: 10 Must-Do things in Kashmir
(PHOTOS) Divya Khosla inspired saree looks for Holi Party