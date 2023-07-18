Lifestyle

7 tips to create a stunning balcony garden

Assess Your Space

Evaluate the size and layout of your balcony. Take note of the amount of sunlight it receives throughout the day, as this will determine the type of plants that will thrive.

Choose the Right Plants

Select plants that are suitable for small spaces. Herbs, small flowering plants, succulents, and dwarf varieties of shrubs and trees are excellent choices.

Plan Your Garden Layout

Consider where each plant will go, how much space it needs to grow, and how they will complement each other in terms of height, color, and texture.

Add Cozy Seating

Make your balcony garden a comfortable retreat by adding cozy seating, such as small bistro set or a comfortable chair with colorful cushions.

Incorporate Garden Accessories

Enhance the charm of your garden by adding decorative accessories like fairy lights, lanterns, wind chimes, and garden figurines.

Implement a Watering Schedule

Maintaining a garden requires regular watering. Create a watering schedule to ensure your plants receive the right amount of water without overdoing it.

Regular Maintenance and Pruning

To keep your balcony garden flourishing, regularly prune and deadhead plants to promote new growth.

