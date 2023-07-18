Lifestyle

7 tips to elevate bedroom's comfort and style

Image credits: Freepik

Choose Warm and Soothing Colors

Soft, neutral tones like beige, cream, and pastel shades create a calming ambiance. Add pops of color with accessories like pillows and throws to keep the space inviting.

Image credits: Freepik

Add a Reading Nook or Comfy Seating

If space permits, create a cozy reading nook or add a comfortable chair or loveseat to your bedroom. Having a dedicated spot for relaxation and leisure activities.

Image credits: Freepik

Incorporate Personal Touches

Decorate your bedroom with personal touches that bring joy and comfort. Display photos, artwork, or sentimental items that hold special meaning for you.

Image credits: Freepik

Invest in High-Quality Bedding

Opt for soft, luxurious sheets, plush comforters, and supportive pillows that invite you to sink into a cloud of comfort every night.

Image credits: Freepik

Layer Textures for Added Comfort

Add layers of textures to your bedding and decor to make your bedroom feel extra cozy. Mix and match different fabrics like cotton, wool, faux fur, and velvet.

Image credits: Freepik

Use Curtains to Control Light and Add Softness

Hang curtains that block out excessive light to improve your sleep quality. Choose curtains made from heavy fabrics like velvet or blackout curtains for maximum coziness.

Image credits: Freepik

Use Scented Candles or Essential Oils

Scented candles or essential oil diffusers can create a soothing and peaceful atmosphere in your bedroom, perfect for winding down before bedtime.

Image credits: Freepik
Find Next One