Lifestyle
First, knead the chenna well until it becomes smooth and soft. This creates the right texture and makes the rasgulla soft.
Add a pinch of semolina while kneading. Semolina softens the chenna, prevents the rasgulla from breaking while cooking, and maintains its spongy texture.
For cotton-like soft rasgulla, add a pinch of baking soda to the chenna. It makes the chenna light and gives a spongy texture after cooking in syrup.
After kneading with semolina and baking soda, make small round balls of the chenna. Ensure no cracks to prevent breaking while cooking.
Make sugar syrup in a deep pan. Keep the syrup temperature medium and boil it so that it soaks the rasgulla properly.
Put the prepared chenna balls in hot syrup and cook on low heat for 15-20 minutes. Cover and cook so they puff up well.
Once cooked, let them cool in the syrup. This allows the rasgulla to absorb the syrup's flavor and stay soft.