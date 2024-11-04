Lifestyle

Chanakya Niti: 10 Times Silence is Wise

Stay Silent for Respect and Success

If you want success, respect, and recognition, Chanakya's advice is crucial.

Silence Leads to Success: Chanakya

According to Chanakya, silence in these 10 situations brings success.

Avoid Quarrels

Stay out of arguments that don't concern you. Interfering can cause trouble.

Don't Self-Praise

When others boast, stay silent. Speaking up could lead to embarrassment.

Don't Criticize Others

Avoid reacting to criticism of others. Today's gossiper could target you tomorrow.

Avoid Speaking Without Knowledge

Refrain from speaking on topics you don't fully understand. It can be harmful.

Silence with the Unempathetic

Stay silent when dealing with those who don't understand your feelings.

Listen First, Speak Later

Listen patiently to others' problems before offering advice.

Face Anger with Silence

Respond to anger with silence. It helps diffuse the situation.

Don't Speak at Inappropriate Times

When it's not right to speak, silence is the wisest course of action.

Avoid Unnecessary Comments

If a problem doesn't involve you, avoid commenting. It can lead to embarrassment.

Avoid Loud People

It's best to avoid those who shout. Shouting has a negative impact on others.

