If you want success, respect, and recognition, Chanakya's advice is crucial.
According to Chanakya, silence in these 10 situations brings success.
Stay out of arguments that don't concern you. Interfering can cause trouble.
When others boast, stay silent. Speaking up could lead to embarrassment.
Avoid reacting to criticism of others. Today's gossiper could target you tomorrow.
Refrain from speaking on topics you don't fully understand. It can be harmful.
Stay silent when dealing with those who don't understand your feelings.
Listen patiently to others' problems before offering advice.
Respond to anger with silence. It helps diffuse the situation.
When it's not right to speak, silence is the wisest course of action.
If a problem doesn't involve you, avoid commenting. It can lead to embarrassment.
It's best to avoid those who shout. Shouting has a negative impact on others.