Rock a blouse like Tabu: Designs for tall and broad women

Explore Tabu's exquisite blouse designs that will elevate your saree look. Designs include strap, key-hole, round neck, V-neck, and high neck.
Tabu is one of the popular actresses of the 90s, and her tall and broad figure soon garnered attention. Here, we have some blouse designs inspired from birthday girl Tabu.
Strap blouse designs enhance beauty at every age, this blouse design by Tabu enhances the beauty of the saree manifold.
Key-hole blouse design shows off a broad neck even more beautifully, so this key-hole blouse design is very beautiful for broad shoulders.
This type of three-fourth sleeve blouse with a round neck makes even a very simple look classy.
V-neck blouses show off both the figure and saree of tall and broad girls well. Such designs of V-neck blouses will look great on tall and broad girls with sarees.
If you want to hide broad long arms and chest, then try full sleeves with this type of high neck blouse. This will look good on you and will also enhance the beauty of the saree.