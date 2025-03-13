7 Pathani Suit Styles to Impress Everyone This Festive Season

Lifestyle
The trend of wearing Pathani suits for festivals has started among men. Many designs are available in the market. This Pathani features a designer kurta and contrasting pajamas.
Self-print Pathani suits are most popular among men. You can get a kurta made from dark-colored self-print fabric. Large designer buttons can also be added to it.
Printed Pathani suits are also in high demand these days. It features a great design on a peacock-colored kurta. Flowers and vines are made on it in dark colors.
Men also like flower print Pathani suits very much. These can be carried occasionally or even on Eid. This light-colored suit has a design of large flowers in dark maroon color.
Men also like to wear Pathani suits with heavy embroidery. Beautiful embroidery of vines has been done on this black kurta with red colored silk threads.
There is a lot of craze for zari work Pathani suits among men. Excellent work has been done with golden zari threads in the kurta of this black Pathani suit.
Big print Pathani suits are also in great demand. Many men like big prints. This dark green colored kurta has large leaf designs. Such kurtas can be worn on Eid.
