Lifestyle
Heavy lehengas are worn on festivals. In such a situation, you can take ideas from Malaika Arora's designer lehenga. This red lehenga has heavy work.
You can also carry a classy lehenga on the occasion. This off-white shade lehenga has light pink and green color work, which is giving a very great look. You can wear it on Eid.
Shimmery lehenga also looks quite classy look wise. There is a lot of shine in this lehenga, which makes it look even more beautiful. Such lehengas can be carried occasionally.
There is a tradition of wearing traditional outfits on festivals. With this light colored booti lehenga, you can wear a dark yellow color choli. This color combination looks great.
Young girls like to carry heavy choli with simple lehenga. This plain red lehenga has a heavy work black choli, which looks very classy. This choli also has mirror work.
Metallic work lehenga is in great demand these days. This dark red lehenga has been heavily worked with metallic wires. Beautiful vines have been made from the wires.
Young girls like self-print lehenga more. Great self-work is being seen in this off-white lehenga. It also has a backless full sleeves choli.
You can carry mirror work lehenga in Ramadan. This lehenga has small mirrors. Also, embroidery has been done with zari threads at the bottom, which looks very beautiful.
Ayurvedic Haircare: 9 Ancient Hair Remedies for Hair Growth
Healthy Festive Delights: 8 low calorie Indian sweets to savor
Pistachio to Almonds: 5 dry fruits that help control high uric acid
7 Beautiful Dupatta to Try with White Kurti for Holi Festival