Lifestyle

Winter Blooms! 5 white flowers to grow this season

White flowers add a touch of purity and elegance to winter gardens, creating a serene atmosphere. Growing white blooms in winter is easy with the right plants

Image credits: Pixabay

White Chrysanthemums

White chrysanthemums are perfect winter blooms. These flowers thrive in cooler weather and require well-drained soil and full sunlight. Regular pruning encourages more blooms

Image credits: Pixabay

White Camellias

White camellias, also called "winter roses," add elegance to winter gardens. They bloom best in slightly acidic soil and require protection from harsh winds

Image credits: Pixabay

Snowdrops (Galanthus)

Known for their delicate, drooping blooms, snowdrops are hardy flowers that thrive in winter. These plants prefer partial shade and moist soil, making them ideal for shaded corners

Image credits: Pixabay

White Primroses

Primroses are versatile flowers that brighten winter gardens with their pristine white hues. These flowers thrive in cool weather with well-drained soil and partial shade

Image credits: Pixabay

Paperwhite Narcissus

Paperwhites are a type of daffodil that bloom in clusters, offering a sweet fragrance. Perfect for indoor or outdoor winter gardens, they grow easily in pots or soil

Image credits: Pixabay

Sara Tendulkar at Brisban in blue dress; pics go viral

PHOTOS: Sobhita Dhulipala Sabyasachi lehenga for dusky skin tones

PHOTOS: Khushi Kapoor's top 5 western outfits for New Year 2025

PHOTOS: Sargun Mehta's stunning saree looks for bridal, party & more