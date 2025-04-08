Lifestyle

Why eating curd after lunch every day is good for your health- Read on

Good digestion

Probiotics in curd keep digestion healthy. The good bacteria in it correct bloating and indigestion.

Controls sugar

Curd is rich in potassium, which keeps blood sugar levels stable.

Skin health

The antioxidant properties in curd balance the pH level of the skin, reduce acne, and improve overall health. 

Immunity

Curd contains bacteria that help fight infections. Therefore, eating it increases the body's immunity.

Bone strength

Curd is rich in calcium, protein and vitamin D. It keeps bones strong.

For hair health

Curd is rich in vitamins, minerals and protein, which helps in healthy hair growth.

Good for gut health

The properties in curd help improve gut health and promote healthy digestion.

