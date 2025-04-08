Why eating curd after lunch every day is good for your health- Read on

Lifestyle
Probiotics in curd keep digestion healthy. The good bacteria in it correct bloating and indigestion.
Curd is rich in potassium, which keeps blood sugar levels stable.
The antioxidant properties in curd balance the pH level of the skin, reduce acne, and improve overall health.
Curd contains bacteria that help fight infections. Therefore, eating it increases the body's immunity.
Curd is rich in calcium, protein and vitamin D. It keeps bones strong.
Curd is rich in vitamins, minerals and protein, which helps in healthy hair growth.
The properties in curd help improve gut health and promote healthy digestion.
