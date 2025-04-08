Lifestyle

Is ghee right for you? Find out who should avoid it

Digestive problems and ghee intake

Ghee can be difficult for some to digest, leading to acidity, indigestion, and gas. This is not good for gut health.

Ghee consumption for diabetic patients

While ghee doesn't directly raise blood sugar, excessive consumption can increase obesity and insulin resistance.

Ghee intake for overweight individuals

If overweight people eat ghee, it will further increase their weight and can cause many diseases. So, avoid ghee if you want to lose weight.

Ghee consumption with heart problems

If you already have heart problems, do not eat ghee without consulting a doctor. It can worsen cholesterol levels.

Ghee intake with fatty liver issues

If your liver is already fatty, you should stay away from ghee. Otherwise, it will make the problem worse.

Ghee consumption with high cholesterol

Since ghee contains saturated fat, it can increase bad cholesterol. Therefore, people with high cholesterol should consult a doctor before eating ghee to avoid heart disease.

