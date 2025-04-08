Is ghee right for you? Find out who should avoid it

Lifestyle
Ghee can be difficult for some to digest, leading to acidity, indigestion, and gas. This is not good for gut health.
While ghee doesn't directly raise blood sugar, excessive consumption can increase obesity and insulin resistance.
If overweight people eat ghee, it will further increase their weight and can cause many diseases. So, avoid ghee if you want to lose weight.
If you already have heart problems, do not eat ghee without consulting a doctor. It can worsen cholesterol levels.
If your liver is already fatty, you should stay away from ghee. Otherwise, it will make the problem worse.
Since ghee contains saturated fat, it can increase bad cholesterol. Therefore, people with high cholesterol should consult a doctor before eating ghee to avoid heart disease.
