Define your fitness objectives and track your weight training routine. Whether you're aiming for muscle growth or fat loss, having specific goals will guide your workout plan.
Compound exercises engage multiple muscle groups simultaneously. Incorporate exercises like squats, deadlifts, bench presses, and overhead presses for maximum impact.
To stimulate muscle growth, progressively increase the weights you lift over time. Gradually challenging your muscles with heavier loads forces them to adapt and grow stronger.
Proper form prevents injuries and ensures muscle engagement. Prioritize maintaining correct posture and alignment during each exercise, even if it means lifting lighter weights.
Incorporate periods of low reps with heavy weights for strength, moderate reps for hypertrophy (muscle growth), and higher reps for muscular endurance.
While compound movements are crucial, isolation exercises target specific muscles to enhance definition.
Adequate rest between training sessions is vital for muscle recovery and growth. Aim for 48-72 hours of recovery time for each muscle group before working it again.