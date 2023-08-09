Lifestyle

Garden by the Bay to Marina Bay: 7 MUST visit places when in Singapore

Explore Singapore's highlights: Gardens by the Bay, Marina Bay Sands, Singapore Flyer, Sentosa, Universal Studios, Botanic Gardens, and Merlion Park

Gardens by the Bay

A futuristic oasis, Gardens by the Bay enthralls with its stunning Supertrees, vertical gardens that illuminate the night sky

Marina Bay Sands

Is an integrated resort that boasts a luxury hotel, a world-class casino, high-end shopping, and exquisite dining options. Its SkyPark has an infinity pool with view of cityscape

Singapore Flyer

Soaring above the Marina Bay skyline, the Singapore Flyer is one of the world's largest observation wheels. A ride provides a spectacular 360-degree view of the city's landmarks

Sentosa Island

Sun-kissed beaches, adventure parks like Adventure Cove Waterpark and S.E.A. Aquarium, along with historical sites like Fort Siloso

Universal Studioes

A fantasy realm, Universal Studios Singapore transports visitors into the worlds of beloved movies. Thrilling rides, immersive zones like Jurassic Park and Transformers

Singapore Botanic Garden

A UNESCO World Heritage Site, Singapore Botanic Gardens is a serene retreat amidst the urban bustle

Merlion Park

The mythical creature and national symbol of Singapore, the Merlion, stands proudly overlooking the Marina Bay. This iconic landmark offers an ideal backdrop for photos

