Mango to Peaches: 6 juicy fruits which are monsoon staple

Mangoes are also available even during monsoons. This sweet juicy fruit is beneficial to health. Here are 6 juicy fruits which are monsoon staples.

Peaches

Peaches do wonders for immune health, skin, and vision problems and have a sweet, floral taste. It is a juicy monsoon season fruit.

Cherries

Cherries are the best monsoon season fruit in India which is high in antioxidants, low in calories and have a tart taste.

Lychee

Lychees get made into a juice and are a brilliant monsoon staple fruit. It helps in weight loss and aids immunity.

Melons

Melons are warm-season fruit topped with salt to pep up flavours more.

Pomegranates

Pomegranates are the powerhouse of many vital nutrients that help rejuvenate the body and work like an anti-ageing agent.

