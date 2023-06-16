Mango to Peaches: 6 juicy fruits which are monsoon staple

Lifestyle
Mangoes are also available even during monsoons. This sweet juicy fruit is beneficial to health. Here are 6 juicy fruits which are monsoon staples.
Peaches do wonders for immune health, skin, and vision problems and have a sweet, floral taste. It is a juicy monsoon season fruit.
Cherries are the best monsoon season fruit in India which is high in antioxidants, low in calories and have a tart taste.
Lychees get made into a juice and are a brilliant monsoon staple fruit. It helps in weight loss and aids immunity.
Melons are warm-season fruit topped with salt to pep up flavours more.
Pomegranates are the powerhouse of many vital nutrients that help rejuvenate the body and work like an anti-ageing agent.