Ooty to Mysuru - 7 places for weekend trips near Bangalore

At 270 kilometres from Bangalore, Ooty is a resort town on the Western Ghats. Here are 7 scenic places for weekend trips near Bangalore.
Previously known as Mysore, located around 150 kilometres from Bangalore, this place is renowned for its architectural marvels, including the Mysore Palace and Brindavan Gardens.
Known as the Scotland of India, this picturesque hill station is 250 kilometres from Bangalore and is a huge attraction here.
Just 60 kilometres from Bangalore, this hill station is known for its stunning sunrise views, lush greenery, and ancient temples.
It is a popular coastal vacation spot and pilgrimage spot. Mahabaleshwar Temple and rocky coastline attract people to this Arabian Sea coast.
On the banks of River Tungabhadra, this UNESCO World Heritage site is 350 kilometres from Bangalore for its architectural wonders.
Approximately 280 kilometres from Bangalore, this wildlife sanctuary is known for its mist-covered mountains and beautiful waterfalls.