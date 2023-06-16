Lifestyle

Ooty to Mysuru - 7 places for weekend trips near Bangalore

At 270 kilometres from Bangalore, Ooty is a resort town on the Western Ghats. Here are 7 scenic places for weekend trips near Bangalore.

Image credits: Image: Pexels

Mysuru

Previously known as Mysore, located around 150 kilometres from Bangalore, this place is renowned for its architectural marvels, including the Mysore Palace and Brindavan Gardens.

Image credits: Image: Pexels

Coorg

Known as the Scotland of India, this picturesque hill station is 250 kilometres from Bangalore and is a huge attraction here.

Image credits: Image: Pixabay

Nandi Hills

Just 60 kilometres from Bangalore, this hill station is known for its stunning sunrise views, lush greenery, and ancient temples.

Image credits: Image: Pixabay

Gokarna

It is a popular coastal vacation spot and pilgrimage spot. Mahabaleshwar Temple and rocky coastline attract people to this Arabian Sea coast.

Image credits: Image: Pixabay

Hampi

On the banks of River Tungabhadra, this UNESCO World Heritage site is 350 kilometres from Bangalore for its architectural wonders.

Image credits: Image: Pixabay

Wayanad

Approximately 280 kilometres from Bangalore, this wildlife sanctuary is known for its mist-covered mountains and beautiful waterfalls.

Image credits: Image: Pixabay
