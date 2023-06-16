Entertainment

Yoga Day 2023: 7 Bollywood actresses who credit YOGA for fitness

From Alia Bhatt to Kareena Kapoor, check out these 7 Bollywood who are ardent yoga lovers!

Image credits: Instagram

Malaika Arora Khan

Known as the queen of yoga in Bollywood, Malaika Arora is an ardent yoga practitioner and carries her yoga mat everywhere!

Image credits: Instagram

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena practises yoga every morning. Vrikshasana, lunge pose, wall squat stance, plank pose, and warrior II pose are some of her favourite poses.

Image credits: Instagram

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt, who is well known for having a varied workout regimen, began her fitness adventure with aerial yoga after giving birth to her daughter Raha. 

Image credits: Instagram

Shilpa Shetty Kundra

Shilpa Shetty has embraced yoga like no other Bollywood diva by proving her mettle and improving her fitness regime relentlessly.

Image credits: Instagram

Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul practices yoga to remain focussed and also maintain her calm. Photos of yoga postures often make it to her Instagram feed.

Image credits: Instagram

Janhvi Kapoor

Little do people know that not only is Janhvi Kapoor stunningly beautiful, but also a regular and trained yoga practitioner. 

Image credits: Instagram

Karishma Tanna Bangera

Besides being a flawless actor on set, Karishma Tanna also loves spending time on her cosy yoga mat and practicing asanas. 

Image credits: Instagram
