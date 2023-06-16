Yoga Day 2023: 7 Bollywood actresses who credit YOGA for fitness

Entertainment
From Alia Bhatt to Kareena Kapoor, check out these 7 Bollywood who are ardent yoga lovers!
Known as the queen of yoga in Bollywood, Malaika Arora is an ardent yoga practitioner and carries her yoga mat everywhere!
Kareena practises yoga every morning. Vrikshasana, lunge pose, wall squat stance, plank pose, and warrior II pose are some of her favourite poses.
Alia Bhatt, who is well known for having a varied workout regimen, began her fitness adventure with aerial yoga after giving birth to her daughter Raha.
Shilpa Shetty has embraced yoga like no other Bollywood diva by proving her mettle and improving her fitness regime relentlessly.
Rakul practices yoga to remain focussed and also maintain her calm. Photos of yoga postures often make it to her Instagram feed.
Little do people know that not only is Janhvi Kapoor stunningly beautiful, but also a regular and trained yoga practitioner.
Besides being a flawless actor on set, Karishma Tanna also loves spending time on her cosy yoga mat and practicing asanas.