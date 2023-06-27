Lifestyle

Mango 101: 7 Mistakes to AVOID while eating mangoes

Even though we like this excellent fruit, consuming too many mangoes could be harmful to your health if done improperly. 7 mistakes to avoid while enjoying Mango.
 

Image credits: Pixabay

Discarding the Mango Seed

The mango "stone" can be used. Mango seeds can be utilised in drinks, chutneys, and mango trees. Create sustainable mango seed uses.
 

Image credits: Pexels

Ignoring Hygiene

Finally, mango-eating requires appropriate cleanliness. Wash mangoes before eating or chopping. To consume mangoes safely, wash your hands, utensils, and cutting surfaces.
 

Image credits: Freepik

Overeating mangoes

Mangoes are wonderful but don't overeat them. Due to their high fibre and sugar content, mangoes might irritate your stomach.
 

Image credits: Pexels

Add Nuts to It

It is best to eat it with almonds as a mid-morning or evening snack to prevent blood sugar levels from rising.

Image credits: Image: Youtube Video still

Cutting Mangoes Wrong

Miscutting mangoes wastes fruit and makes it hard to consume. Cut a crisscross pattern into the flesh without penetrating the skin, making scooping mango cubes easier.

Image credits: Pixabay

Don't Take It First Thing in the Morning

Don't Take It First Thing in the Morning: Avoid taking it first thing in the morning since it will make you hungry all day.

Image credits: Pixabay

Avoid Shakes and Juices

Juices and shakes should be avoided since they include extra sugar and dairy, which can cause your insulin levels to rise.
 

Image credits: Image: Youtube Video still
