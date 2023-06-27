Mango 101: 7 Mistakes to AVOID while eating mangoes

Lifestyle
Even though we like this excellent fruit, consuming too many mangoes could be harmful to your health if done improperly. 7 mistakes to avoid while enjoying Mango.
The mango "stone" can be used. Mango seeds can be utilised in drinks, chutneys, and mango trees. Create sustainable mango seed uses.
Finally, mango-eating requires appropriate cleanliness. Wash mangoes before eating or chopping. To consume mangoes safely, wash your hands, utensils, and cutting surfaces.
Mangoes are wonderful but don't overeat them. Due to their high fibre and sugar content, mangoes might irritate your stomach.
It is best to eat it with almonds as a mid-morning or evening snack to prevent blood sugar levels from rising.
Miscutting mangoes wastes fruit and makes it hard to consume. Cut a crisscross pattern into the flesh without penetrating the skin, making scooping mango cubes easier.
Don't Take It First Thing in the Morning: Avoid taking it first thing in the morning since it will make you hungry all day.
Juices and shakes should be avoided since they include extra sugar and dairy, which can cause your insulin levels to rise.