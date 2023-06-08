Lifestyle

Boxer to German Shepherd to Rottweiler: 7 best guard dog breeds

If you're considering getting a guard dog, here are 7 dog breeds that work well as protectors and friends.

Doberman

The lively breed demands a lot of activity, so plan on going on lengthy walks with them if you don't want to return home to a slobbery mess.

German Shepherd

German Shepherds are a popular breed for police dogs, but they're also popular as pets. They will guard your home from invaders and will create a deep attachment with you. 
 

Belgian Malinois

Because of its agility, search and rescue abilities, and trainability, this breed is popular among police and military K-9 groups. 

Boxer

Boxers are natural guard dogs since they are keen, attentive, and fearless. Their protective, and playful demeanour makes them an excellent choice for families with children.
 

Great Dane

Great Danes will rather kiss your face than fight an intruder. However, this does not exclude them from becoming effective guard dogs. 
 

Rottweiler

If you know someone who has a Rottweiler, you've probably witnessed their kind behaviour towards their owners. However, their reserved demeanour can be unsettling to newcomers. 

Bullmastiff

The Bullmastiff is a natural guardian who requires organised training to strengthen its innate protective instincts.
 

