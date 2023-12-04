Mandarin to Hindi-7 most spoken languages in 2023

Lifestyle
Hindi has around 341 million native speakers and is one of the official languages of India.
Bengali is spoken by around 228 million people, primarily in Bangladesh and parts of India.
English has approximately 370 million speakers and is widely used as a first or 2nd language in many parts of the world, including the USA, UK, Australia, and various countries.
Russian is spoken by around 154 million people, primarily in Russia and other countries that were part of the former Soviet Union.
Spanish has around 460 million native speakers and is the official language in many countries across Latin America and Spain.
Portuguese has approximately 221 million native speakers and is the official language of Portugal, Brazil, and several other countries.
With over a billion native speakers, Mandarin is the most spoken language globally, primarily spoken in China and Taiwan.