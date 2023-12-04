Lifestyle

Mandarin to Hindi-7 most spoken languages in 2023

Image credits: Freepik

Hindi

Hindi has around 341 million native speakers and is one of the official languages of India.

Image credits: Freepik

Bengali

Bengali is spoken by around 228 million people, primarily in Bangladesh and parts of India.

Image credits: Freepik

English

English has approximately 370 million speakers and is widely used as a first or 2nd language in many parts of the world, including the USA, UK, Australia, and various countries.

Image credits: Freepik

Russian

Russian is spoken by around 154 million people, primarily in Russia and other countries that were part of the former Soviet Union.

Image credits: Freepik

Spanish

Spanish has around 460 million native speakers and is the official language in many countries across Latin America and Spain.

Image credits: Freepik

Portuguese

Portuguese has approximately 221 million native speakers and is the official language of Portugal, Brazil, and several other countries.

Image credits: Freepik

Mandarin Chinese

With over a billion native speakers, Mandarin is the most spoken language globally, primarily spoken in China and Taiwan.
 

Image credits: Getty
