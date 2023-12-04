Lifestyle

Goa to Kolkata-7 Places to enjoy Christmas in India

Kolkata, West Bengal

Park Street in Kolkata is famous for its Christmas decorations. St. Paul’s Cathedral hosts midnight masses, and the entire area dazzles with lights and festive spirit.

Shillong, Meghalaya

Shillong is known for its community carol singing, beautifully decorated churches, and a blend of local and Christian traditions.

Delhi

Connaught Place, churches like Sacred Heart Cathedral, and markets like Khan Market showcase lively celebrations, with music, decorations, and shopping opportunities.

Pondicherry

The churches, especially the Sacred Heart Basilica, are beautifully decorated, and the French Quarter exudes a charming festive ambience.

Goa

Christmas in Goa is a grand affair with decorated churches and midnight masses. Places like Panaji, Old Goa, and beaches like Calangute and Candolim come alive with festive fervor.

Kerala

Fort Kochi, with its blend of cultures, hosts celebrations. The streets adorned with lights, Christmas markets, and churches like Santa Cruz Basilica create a magical atmosphere.

