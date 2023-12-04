Goa to Kolkata-7 Places to enjoy Christmas in India

Lifestyle
Park Street in Kolkata is famous for its Christmas decorations. St. Paul’s Cathedral hosts midnight masses, and the entire area dazzles with lights and festive spirit.
Shillong is known for its community carol singing, beautifully decorated churches, and a blend of local and Christian traditions.
Connaught Place, churches like Sacred Heart Cathedral, and markets like Khan Market showcase lively celebrations, with music, decorations, and shopping opportunities.
The churches, especially the Sacred Heart Basilica, are beautifully decorated, and the French Quarter exudes a charming festive ambience.
Christmas in Goa is a grand affair with decorated churches and midnight masses. Places like Panaji, Old Goa, and beaches like Calangute and Candolim come alive with festive fervor.
Fort Kochi, with its blend of cultures, hosts celebrations. The streets adorned with lights, Christmas markets, and churches like Santa Cruz Basilica create a magical atmosphere.