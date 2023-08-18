Manchurian to Spring Rolls: 7 popular Chinese foods in India

Lifestyle
Manchurian is made by deep-frying cauliflower, chicken, mutton or paneer and then sauteeing in a tasty spicy sauce. Here are 7 popular Chinese foods in India.
Hakka noodles is an amalgamation of boiled noodles tossed in various sauces and veggies.
Chowmein noodles are prepared in light oil with lots of vegetables and lean proteins.
Hunan chicken is Chinese food. It is prepared by thinly sliced chicken with broccoli, carrots, bell peppers.
It is a staple in the Indo-Chinese culinary scene. The soup has a soy sauce base with flavours of ginger and garlic.
Cooked rice is mixed and tossed in veggies, eggs, and chicken with chilli and soy sauce.
Spring Rolls are a popular staple food in India made with carrots, bamboo shoots, bell pepper and cabbage.