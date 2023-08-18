Lifestyle

Manchurian to Spring Rolls: 7 popular Chinese foods in India

Manchurian is made by deep-frying cauliflower, chicken, mutton or paneer and then sauteeing in a tasty spicy sauce. Here are 7 popular Chinese foods in India.

Hakka Noodles

Hakka noodles is an amalgamation of boiled noodles tossed in various sauces and veggies.

Chowmein

Chowmein noodles are prepared in light oil with lots of vegetables and lean proteins.

Hunan Chicken

Hunan chicken is Chinese food. It is prepared by thinly sliced chicken with broccoli, carrots, bell peppers.

Manchow Soup

It is a staple in the Indo-Chinese culinary scene. The soup has a soy sauce base with flavours of ginger and garlic.

Fried Rice

Cooked rice is mixed and tossed in veggies, eggs, and chicken with chilli and soy sauce.

Spring Rolls

Spring Rolls are a popular staple food in India made with carrots, bamboo shoots, bell pepper and cabbage.

