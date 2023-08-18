Kochi to Trivandrum-7 places to visit in Kerala during Onam

Lifestyle
Kerala celebrates Onam, a harvest festival, with considerable zeal. Cultural events, feasts, and traditions occur during this season. Visit 7 places to see Onam's celebrations.
Palakkad hosts the "Onasadya" (Onam feast) at the famous Malampuzha Gardens, attracting people from different parts of the state.
Famous for its backwaters, Alappuzha hosts the "Snake Boat Race" as part of Onam festivities. The race takes place on Punnamada Lake and attracts both locals and tourists.
Thrissur is known for its magnificent "Pulikali" procession, where participants paint themselves as tigers and leopards and perform dance routines.
Kottayam celebrates Onam with cultural programs, boat races, and traditional games. The Chingara Boat Race held in Kottayam during Onam is a significant event.
Kozhikode hosts a grand "Onam Week" celebration featuring traditional music, dance performances, and various competitions.
The capital city of Kerala comes alive with colourful processions, traditional dances like Thiruvathira and Pulikali, and elaborate Onam feasts.