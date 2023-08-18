Chicken Hummus Bowl to Kale Soup: 7 healthy lunch recipes

Lifestyle
From vibrant hummus bowls and soups to veg-packed wraps, we have a list of 7 quick and healthy lunch recipes to keep your midday meal on a proper track.
It is a spicy and bright salad made with leftover cold shawarma chicken and is tasty enough to make you fuller.
Make this frittata for a quick, easy lunch which uses black beans, veggies, flour, lime and cilantro and is healthy yet filling.
Couscous is packed with proteins to make you fuller. The subtle flavour makes it yummy food with veggies, herbs and sauces.
Quick and easy to prepare, Chicken soba noodles are healthy and quick to pack for work or a bite at home.
Pan-fried vegetarian tofuy or chicken-style pieces with lime, chilli and garlic, then pile onto seeded tortilla wraps.
Rustle up a bowl of filling kale soup with pasta. Leafy green veggies such as kale are rich in chlorophyll and natural sugar.