Lifestyle
A fermented variety of tea, has been linked to improvements in weight-related markers. It may enhance fat metabolism, decrease fat storage, and support healthy cholesterol levels.
Black tea, enjoyed worldwide, contains compounds that could potentially inhibit the absorption of fats in the digestive tract.
Lke peppermint, ginger, and hibiscus offer a caffeine-free option for weight management. Peppermint tea may help reduce appetite and cravings, while ginger tea supports digestion.
Oolong tea strikes a balance between the flavors of green and black teas. It may help enhance metabolism by increasing energy expenditure and promoting fat breakdown.
Rich in antioxidants and catechins, particularly epigallocatechin gallate (EGCG), it is believed to increase metabolism and aid in fat oxidation.
Naturally caffeine-free and rich in antioxidants tea. It may help control blood sugar levels, which in turn can aid in appetite regulation and weight management.
Known for its delicate flavor and high antioxidant content. It may have an impact on fat cells by enhancing their breakdown and preventing the formation of new ones.