Visit Lakshadweep-7 popular places in THIS Island

The tropical atoll of Lakshadweep in the Arabian Sea has breathtaking vistas and clean beaches. Here are seven renowned Lakshadweep tourist attractions.

Image credits: Freepik

Kadmat Island

Known for its long sandy beaches and crystal-clear waters, Kadmat Island offers opportunities for snorkeling, scuba diving, and water sports amidst its scenic beauty.

Image credits: our own

Minicoy Island

The southernmost island of Lakshadweep, Minicoy, is renowned for its rich marine life, turquoise waters, and the famous Lighthouse built by the British.

Image credits: our own

Kalpeni Island

Famous for its coral reefs and pristine lagoon, Kalpeni Island is an ideal spot for water activities like kayaking, snorkelling, and sailing in the scenic lagoon.

Image credits: our own

Agatti Island

Known for its beautiful coral reefs, Agatti Island offers opportunities for snorkelling, scuba diving, and water sports. It's also home to Agatti Airport, the island's entry point.

Image credits: our own

Kavaratti Island

The capital of Lakshadweep, Kavaratti Island, is known for its calm lagoons, white sandy beaches, and the Ujra Mosque with its intricate wood carvings and architecture.

Image credits: our own

Bangaram Island

Renowned for its serene beaches and clear blue waters, Bangaram is an idyllic spot for relaxation, snorkelling, and diving. It's uninhabited except for a resort that offers a tranquil stay.

Image credits: social media

Agatti Coral Reef

The coral reefs surrounding Agatti Island are a paradise for snorkelers and divers. They offer a chance to witness vibrant marine life.

Image credits: Freepik
