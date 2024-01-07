Visit Lakshadweep-7 popular places in THIS Island

Lifestyle
The tropical atoll of Lakshadweep in the Arabian Sea has breathtaking vistas and clean beaches. Here are seven renowned Lakshadweep tourist attractions.
Known for its long sandy beaches and crystal-clear waters, Kadmat Island offers opportunities for snorkeling, scuba diving, and water sports amidst its scenic beauty.
The southernmost island of Lakshadweep, Minicoy, is renowned for its rich marine life, turquoise waters, and the famous Lighthouse built by the British.
Famous for its coral reefs and pristine lagoon, Kalpeni Island is an ideal spot for water activities like kayaking, snorkelling, and sailing in the scenic lagoon.
Known for its beautiful coral reefs, Agatti Island offers opportunities for snorkelling, scuba diving, and water sports. It's also home to Agatti Airport, the island's entry point.
The capital of Lakshadweep, Kavaratti Island, is known for its calm lagoons, white sandy beaches, and the Ujra Mosque with its intricate wood carvings and architecture.
Renowned for its serene beaches and clear blue waters, Bangaram is an idyllic spot for relaxation, snorkelling, and diving. It's uninhabited except for a resort that offers a tranquil stay.
