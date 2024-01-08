Lifestyle

Lakshadweep: Jewel Islands in the Arabian Sea

Blessed with pristine beaches, vibrant coral reefs, and azure waters, Lakshadweep is a haven for nature enthusiasts and sun-seekers alike.

Meaning of 'Lakshadweep'

The name Lakshadweep means "one lakh islands" in Malayalam and Sanskrit. It is a union territory of India with an archipelago of 36 islands.

Total Surface Area

It is the smallest UT in India with a total surface area of  32 km2 (12 sq mi). The lagoon area is 4200 km2 (1,600 sq mi) & the territorial waters area is 20,000 km2 (7,700 sq mi).

Capital of Lakshadweep

The capital is Kavaratti and it is also the principal town of the UT and the region comes under the jurisdiction of Kerala High Court.

How far from Kochi?

The distance between Kochi, a coastal city in Kerala, and the islands in the emerald Arabian Sea ranges from 220 to 440 km. 
 

Who all ruled the island during medieval period?

During the medieval period, the region was ruled by the Chera dynasty, the Chola dynasty, and finally the Kingdom of Kannur. Later by Tipu Sultan and British. 

Islamic Influences

Tradition has it that Ubaidullah introduced Islam to Lakshadweep in 661 CE. He is buried on the island of Andrott.
 

Formation of Lakshadweep

On November 1, 1956, Lakshadweep islands were separated from Malabar District and formed into a distinct union territory during the reorganization of Indian states. 

Species in Lakshadweep

It has over 600 species of marine fishes, 78 species of corals, 82 seaweed, 52 crabs, 2 species of lobsters, 48 species of gastropods, 12 species of bivalves, 101 species of birds.

Marine Life

Snorkeling and diving enthusiasts discover a vibrant underwater world with coral formations, exotic fish, and sea turtles, making the archipelago a diver's paradise.

