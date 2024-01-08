Lakshadweep: Jewel Islands in the Arabian Sea

Lifestyle
Blessed with pristine beaches, vibrant coral reefs, and azure waters, Lakshadweep is a haven for nature enthusiasts and sun-seekers alike.
The name Lakshadweep means "one lakh islands" in Malayalam and Sanskrit. It is a union territory of India with an archipelago of 36 islands.
It is the smallest UT in India with a total surface area of 32 km2 (12 sq mi). The lagoon area is 4200 km2 (1,600 sq mi) & the territorial waters area is 20,000 km2 (7,700 sq mi).
The capital is Kavaratti and it is also the principal town of the UT and the region comes under the jurisdiction of Kerala High Court.
The distance between Kochi, a coastal city in Kerala, and the islands in the emerald Arabian Sea ranges from 220 to 440 km.
During the medieval period, the region was ruled by the Chera dynasty, the Chola dynasty, and finally the Kingdom of Kannur. Later by Tipu Sultan and British.
Tradition has it that Ubaidullah introduced Islam to Lakshadweep in 661 CE. He is buried on the island of Andrott.
On November 1, 1956, Lakshadweep islands were separated from Malabar District and formed into a distinct union territory during the reorganization of Indian states.
It has over 600 species of marine fishes, 78 species of corals, 82 seaweed, 52 crabs, 2 species of lobsters, 48 species of gastropods, 12 species of bivalves, 101 species of birds.
Snorkeling and diving enthusiasts discover a vibrant underwater world with coral formations, exotic fish, and sea turtles, making the archipelago a diver's paradise.