Must Visit: 7 Highest waterfalls in India

India is endowed with several breathtaking waterfalls, some of which are among the tallest in the country. Here are seven of India's tallest waterfalls.
Standing at approximately 1,493 feet (455 meters), Kunchikal Falls is considered the highest waterfall in India. It's situated near Agumbe in Shimoga district.
Located in Simlipal National Park in Odisha, Barehipani Falls has a height of about 1,309 feet (400 meters). It's a captivating waterfall surrounded by lush greenery.
With a drop of approximately 1,115 feet (340 meters), Nohkalikai Falls is the tallest plunge waterfall in India. It's located near Cherrapunji, known for its abundant rainfall.
This waterfall in Meghalaya consists of seven streams and has a collective height of around 1,033 feet (315 meters). It's a beautiful cascade near Mawsmai village.
Located near Cherrapunji, Kynrem Falls has a height of approximately 801 feet (244 meters). Lush forests surround it and offers a mesmerizing sight.
Meenmutty Falls in Wayanad, Kerala, stands at around 984 feet (300 meters) and is a three-tiered waterfall cascading through lush greenery.
Jog Falls is one of the most famous waterfalls in India, with a height of about 830 feet (253 meters). It's formed by the Sharavathi River and is a major tourist attraction.