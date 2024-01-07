Lifestyle

Must Visit: 7 Highest waterfalls in India

India is endowed with several breathtaking waterfalls, some of which are among the tallest in the country. Here are seven of India's tallest waterfalls.

Image credits: Freepik

Kunchikal Falls, Karnataka

Standing at approximately 1,493 feet (455 meters), Kunchikal Falls is considered the highest waterfall in India. It's situated near Agumbe in Shimoga district.

Image credits: Freepik

Barehipani Falls, Odisha

Located in Simlipal National Park in Odisha, Barehipani Falls has a height of about 1,309 feet (400 meters). It's a captivating waterfall surrounded by lush greenery.

Image credits: Freepik

Nohkalikai Falls, Meghalaya

With a drop of approximately 1,115 feet (340 meters), Nohkalikai Falls is the tallest plunge waterfall in India. It's located near Cherrapunji, known for its abundant rainfall.

Image credits: Freepik

Nohsngithiang Falls (Seven Sisters Falls), Meghalaya

This waterfall in Meghalaya consists of seven streams and has a collective height of around 1,033 feet (315 meters). It's a beautiful cascade near Mawsmai village.

Image credits: Freepik

Kynrem Falls, Meghalaya

Located near Cherrapunji, Kynrem Falls has a height of approximately 801 feet (244 meters). Lush forests surround it and offers a mesmerizing sight.
 

Image credits: our own

Meenmutty Falls, Kerala

Meenmutty Falls in Wayanad, Kerala, stands at around 984 feet (300 meters) and is a three-tiered waterfall cascading through lush greenery.

Image credits: Instagram

Jog Falls, Karnataka

Jog Falls is one of the most famous waterfalls in India, with a height of about 830 feet (253 meters). It's formed by the Sharavathi River and is a major tourist attraction.

Image credits: Instagram
Find Next One