Malaysia to Lamu: 7 places you must visit in 2024

Embark on a global adventure in 2024, exploring enchanting landscapes, vibrant cultures of Malaysia, Lamu and others. Discover essence of each destination in this thrilling journey

Malaysia

Immerse in the cultural tapestry of Kuala Lumpur, explore vibrant street markets, and trek through lush rainforests in Taman Negara. Dive into the crystal-clear waters of Langkawi

Lamu, Kenya

Navigate the narrow alleyways, visit historic Lamu Fort, and experience the rich cultural fusion of Arab, Persian, and European influences

Kangaroo Island, Australia

Encounter unique wildlife like kangaroos and sea lions in their natural habitat. Hike along dramatic coastal cliffs, explore Remarkable Rocks

Kyushu, Japan

Uncover the beauty of Kyushu's hot springs, historic castles, and traditional tea ceremonies. Witness the mesmerizing Sakura season, visit active volcanoes in Aso

Prague, Czech Republic

Wander through Prague's fairytale-like streets, admire the iconic Prague Castle, and stroll across the historic Charles Bridge

Quintana Roo, Mexico

Bask in the turquoise waters of the Riviera Maya, explore ancient Mayan ruins at Tulum, and snorkel in the Great Mayan Reef

Buenos Aires, Argentina

Tango through the energetic streets of Buenos Aires, admire European-inspired architecture, and experience the passion of local football matches

