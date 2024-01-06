Malaysia to Lamu: 7 places you must visit in 2024

Lifestyle
Embark on a global adventure in 2024, exploring enchanting landscapes, vibrant cultures of Malaysia, Lamu and others. Discover essence of each destination in this thrilling journey
Immerse in the cultural tapestry of Kuala Lumpur, explore vibrant street markets, and trek through lush rainforests in Taman Negara. Dive into the crystal-clear waters of Langkawi
Navigate the narrow alleyways, visit historic Lamu Fort, and experience the rich cultural fusion of Arab, Persian, and European influences
Encounter unique wildlife like kangaroos and sea lions in their natural habitat. Hike along dramatic coastal cliffs, explore Remarkable Rocks
Uncover the beauty of Kyushu's hot springs, historic castles, and traditional tea ceremonies. Witness the mesmerizing Sakura season, visit active volcanoes in Aso
Wander through Prague's fairytale-like streets, admire the iconic Prague Castle, and stroll across the historic Charles Bridge
Bask in the turquoise waters of the Riviera Maya, explore ancient Mayan ruins at Tulum, and snorkel in the Great Mayan Reef
Tango through the energetic streets of Buenos Aires, admire European-inspired architecture, and experience the passion of local football matches