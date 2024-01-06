Lifestyle

Gulmarg to Pahalgam: 7 places to visit in Kashmir this January

Discover the winter enchantment of Kashmir! Snow-clad peaks, frozen lakes, and cultural richness await in this picturesque haven

Gulmarg

Famous for its ski resorts, snow-covered meadows, Gulmarg is a winter wonderland. You can enjoy skiing, snowboarding, a Gondola ride that offers breathtaking views

Pahalgam

Known for its pristine beauty, Pahalgam is surrounded by snow-capped mountains and dense pine forests. The Lidder River adds to the charm of this town

Srinagar

In winter, the Dal Lake freezes, providing a unique experience. You can also explore the Mughal Gardens and enjoy a shikara ride on the frozen lake

Sonamarg

Translated as the Meadow of Gold, Sonamarg is a beautiful valley with snow-covered fields and towering peaks. In January, it transforms into a winter wonderland

Shalimar Bagh

Located in Srinagar, Shalimar Bagh is one of the Mughal Gardens and is known for its terraced layout and beautiful architecture

Shankaracharya Temple

the Shankaracharya Temple offers panoramic views of Srinagar and Dal Lake. The snow-covered surroundings make the ascent to the temple more adventurous in January

Apharwat Peak

Apharwat Peak in Gulmarg is a paradise for snow lovers. You can take the Gondola ride to reach this peak and enjoy panoramic views of the snow-covered Himalayas

