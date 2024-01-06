7 magnesium-rich foods that boost heart and bone health

Lifestyle
Whether raw in salads or cooked in various dishes, spinach offers a substantial magnesium boost while delivering a range of essential vitamins and minerals.
A handful of almonds each day provides a healthy dose of this vital mineral, promoting heart health and contributing to bone strength.
Avocados are loaded with magnesium. Enjoy them in salads, spreads, or as a standalone snack to increase your magnesium intake while relishing their numerous other health benefits.
This fatty fish is not only an excellent source of omega-3 fatty acids but also a significant supplier of magnesium. This can benefit in heart health.
Pumpkin seeds are tiny powerhouses packed with magnesium. Snack on these seeds or add them to salads, yogurts, or smoothies for an easy way to boost magnesium levels.
Black beans are a versatile and magnesium-rich legume. Adding them into various dishes, such as soups or salads offers a substantial magnesium punch along with fiber and protein.
Opt for varieties with higher cocoa content to enjoy the benefits of magnesium while satisfying your sweet cravings in moderation.