Lifestyle

7 magnesium-rich foods that boost heart and bone health

Image credits: Pexels

1. Spinach:

Whether raw in salads or cooked in various dishes, spinach offers a substantial magnesium boost while delivering a range of essential vitamins and minerals.

Image credits: Pexels

2. Almonds:

A handful of almonds each day provides a healthy dose of this vital mineral, promoting heart health and contributing to bone strength.

Image credits: Pexels

3. Avocado:

Avocados are loaded with magnesium. Enjoy them in salads, spreads, or as a standalone snack to increase your magnesium intake while relishing their numerous other health benefits.

Image credits: Pexels

4. Salmon:

This fatty fish is not only an excellent source of omega-3 fatty acids but also a significant supplier of magnesium. This can benefit in heart health.

Image credits: Pexels

5. Pumpkin Seeds:

Pumpkin seeds are tiny powerhouses packed with magnesium. Snack on these seeds or add them to salads, yogurts, or smoothies for an easy way to boost magnesium levels.

Image credits: Pexels

6. Black Beans:

Black beans are a versatile and magnesium-rich legume. Adding them into various dishes, such as soups or salads offers a substantial magnesium punch along with fiber and protein.

Image credits: Pexels

7. Dark Chocolate:

Opt for varieties with higher cocoa content to enjoy the benefits of magnesium while satisfying your sweet cravings in moderation.

Image credits: Pexels
Find Next One