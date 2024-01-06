Lifestyle

7 places to visit in Mexico this New Year

Embark on a January journey through Mexico's cultural tapestry. From ively streets of Mexico City to coastal paradises, explore the diverse beauty and rich history awaiting you

Image credits: Pixabay

Mexico City, Federal District

Immerse in Mexico's capital, witness historic landmarks, explore art at Frida Kahlo Museum, and experience lively neighborhoods like Roma

Image credits: Pixabay

Cancun, Quintana Roo

Bask in Riviera Maya's sun-soaked beaches, discover ancient Mayan ruins at Tulum, and relish the vibrant nightlife in the Hotel Zone

Image credits: Pixabay

Playa del Carmen, Quintana Roo

Enjoy the bustling Fifth Avenue, ferry to Cozumel for water adventures, and revel in the town's energetic atmosphere and coastal beauty

Image credits: Pixabay

Guadalajara, Jalisco

Uncover cultural gems at Hospicio Cabañas, Guadalajara Cathedral, and indulge in mariachi music and tequila in this vibrant city

Image credits: Pixabay

Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco

Relax on Bahía de Banderas' beaches, stroll the Malecón, and escape to secluded Yelapa or Las Caletas for a tranquil retreat

Image credits: Pixabay

Oaxaca City, Oaxaca

Wander the UNESCO-listed historic center, savor local cuisine at markets, and explore ancient Zapotec history at Monte Albán

Image credits: Pixabay

Mérida, Yucatán

Experience Mérida's charm in Plaza Grande, delve into Mayan history at Gran Museo del Mundo Maya, and explore Uxmal or Cuzamá's cenotes

Image credits: Pixabay
Find Next One