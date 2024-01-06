7 places to visit in Mexico this New Year

Lifestyle
Embark on a January journey through Mexico's cultural tapestry. From ively streets of Mexico City to coastal paradises, explore the diverse beauty and rich history awaiting you
Immerse in Mexico's capital, witness historic landmarks, explore art at Frida Kahlo Museum, and experience lively neighborhoods like Roma
Bask in Riviera Maya's sun-soaked beaches, discover ancient Mayan ruins at Tulum, and relish the vibrant nightlife in the Hotel Zone
Enjoy the bustling Fifth Avenue, ferry to Cozumel for water adventures, and revel in the town's energetic atmosphere and coastal beauty
Uncover cultural gems at Hospicio Cabañas, Guadalajara Cathedral, and indulge in mariachi music and tequila in this vibrant city
Relax on Bahía de Banderas' beaches, stroll the Malecón, and escape to secluded Yelapa or Las Caletas for a tranquil retreat
Wander the UNESCO-listed historic center, savor local cuisine at markets, and explore ancient Zapotec history at Monte Albán
Experience Mérida's charm in Plaza Grande, delve into Mayan history at Gran Museo del Mundo Maya, and explore Uxmal or Cuzamá's cenotes