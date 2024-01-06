Lifestyle

Dubai international to Heathrow: 7 busiest airports in the World

Embark on a journey through the world's busiest airports—gateways of global connectivity, where millions converge, depart, and weave the tapestry of international travel

Image credits: Pixabay

London Heathrow Airport (LHR)

Serving the United Kingdom's capital, Heathrow is one of the busiest airports in Europe and a major global hub

Image credits: Pixabay

O'Hare International Airport (ORD)

Situated in Chicago, Illinois, USA, O'Hare International Airport is a key hub in the United States and a major international gateway

Image credits: Pixabay

Tokyo Haneda Airport (HND)

Tokyo Haneda is one of the primary airports serving the Greater Tokyo Area and is known for its efficiency and extensive domestic and international connections

Image credits: Pixabay

Los Angeles International Airport (LAX)

Located in California, USA, LAX is a major gateway for international and domestic flights

Image credits: Pixabay

Dubai International Airport (DXB)

As a major aviation hub in the Middle East, Dubai International Airport is known for its modern facilities and high passenger volumes

Image credits: Pixabay

Beijing Capital International Airport (PEK)

Serving the Chinese capital, Beijing Capital International Airport is a major hub and has seen significant growth in recent years

Image credits: Pixabay

Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL)

Located in Atlanta, Georgia, USA, Hartsfield-Jackson consistently ranks as one of the busiest airports in the world in terms of passenger traffic

Image credits: Pixabay
