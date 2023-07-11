Mental Health 101: 7 ways to get out of depression

Lifestyle
Dealing with depression can be challenging, but several strategies may help alleviate symptoms and promote mental well-being.
Eat a balanced diet, sleep well, and limit alcohol and drug intake. A healthy lifestyle can positively impact your mood and overall well-being.
Engage in activities that promote self-care and relaxation, such as taking baths, practising mindfulness or meditation, reading, or pursuing hobbies.
Physical activity releases endorphins, improves mood, and reduces symptoms of depression. Incorporate activities like walking, jogging, yoga, or exercise.
Consult a mental health professional who can provide a diagnosis and recommend appropriate treatment options such as therapy or medication.
Reach out to friends, family, or support groups who can offer understanding, empathy, and encouragement. Social connections can provide a sense of belonging and emotional support.
Break tasks into manageable steps and set achievable goals. Celebrate small victories, as accomplishing tasks can boost self-esteem and create a sense of accomplishment.
Replace negative thinking with positive, realistic affirmations. Cognitive-behavioural strategies can change negative thoughts into good ones.