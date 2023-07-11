Rosogolla to Jalebi: 7 sweets across India you MUST try

Lifestyle
From West Bengal's iconic Rosogolla to the crispy Jalebis of Rajasthan, explore 7 famous Indian sweets that promise to satisfy your sweet cravings
Soft and spongy cottage cheese balls cooked in sugar syrup is a very famous Bengali sweet
Rich and crumbly sweet made with ghee, sugar, and chickpea flour. Originated in Mysore it is known for its decadent flavor.
Deep-fried khoya dumplings soaked in rose-flavored syrup. Beloved Indian sweet, irresistibly indulgent, and aromatic.
Rice flour dumplings filled with coconut and jaggery. It is a traditional Maharashtrian sweet, enjoyed during festivals like Ganesh Chaturthi
Rice flour, ghee, and sugar create paper-thin layered sweets. A delicacy from Andhra Pradesh, loved for its unique texture
Crispy and coil-shaped sweets, deep-fried and soaked in saffron-infused syrup. Popular in Rajasthan and all over India for its sweet crunchiness
A delicious baked sweet made with fresh cottage cheese, sugar, and cardamom, known for its caramelized crust and creamy interior, native to Odisha.