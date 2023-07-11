Lifestyle

Rosogolla to Jalebi: 7 sweets across India you MUST try

 From West Bengal's iconic Rosogolla to the crispy Jalebis of Rajasthan, explore 7 famous Indian sweets that promise to satisfy your sweet cravings

Image credits: Instagram

Rosogolla (West Bengal)

Soft and spongy cottage cheese balls cooked in sugar syrup is a very famous Bengali sweet

Image credits: Instagram

Mysore Pak (Karnataka)

Rich and crumbly sweet made with ghee, sugar, and chickpea flour. Originated in Mysore it is known for its decadent flavor.

Image credits: Instagram

Gulab Jamun (Uttar Pradesh)

Deep-fried khoya dumplings soaked in rose-flavored syrup. Beloved Indian sweet, irresistibly indulgent, and aromatic.

Image credits: Instagram

Modak (Maharashtra)

Rice flour dumplings filled with coconut and jaggery. It is a traditional Maharashtrian sweet, enjoyed during festivals like Ganesh Chaturthi

Image credits: Instagram

Pootharekulu (Andhra Pradesh)

Rice flour, ghee, and sugar create paper-thin layered sweets. A delicacy from Andhra Pradesh, loved for its unique texture
 

Image credits: Instagram

Jalebi (Rajasthan)

Crispy and coil-shaped sweets, deep-fried and soaked in saffron-infused syrup. Popular in Rajasthan and all over India for its sweet crunchiness

Image credits: Instagram

Chhena Poda (Odisha)

A delicious baked sweet made with fresh cottage cheese, sugar, and cardamom, known for its caramelized crust and creamy interior, native to Odisha.

Image credits: Instagram
Find Next One