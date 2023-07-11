Lifestyle

6 effortless hairstyles to rock during the monsoon

Image credits: Freepik

Half-Up, Half-Down

Gather the top section of your hair and secure it with a clip or a hair tie, leaving the rest of your hair flowing

Image credits: Freepik

The Classic Ponytail

A go-to hairstyle that is both chic and practical during the monsoon. Gather your hair at the nape of your neck or higher for a high ponytail, and secure it with an elastic band

Image credits: Freepik

Top Knot

Gather your hair into a high ponytail, twist it around the base, and secure it with bobby pins. This hairstyle keeps your hair off your neck and face.

Image credits: Freepik

Scarf Updo

Tie your hair up in a bun or a ponytail and wrap a scarf around the base, securing it with a knot or a bow.

Image credits: Freepik

Braided Hairstyles

Try a simple side braid, fishtail braid, or a crown braid to keep your hair neat and well-protected. It prevents frizz caused by rain or humidity.

Image credits: Freepik

The Messy Bun

Gather your hair into a loose or high bun and secure it with bobby pins. Allow a few tendrils to fall naturally for a relaxed look.

Image credits: Freepik
