Mango to Litchis-7 fruits to enjoy in monsoon

Monsoon season brings with it a variety of fruits that are not only delicious but also provide essential nutrients to boost our immune system. 

Litchis

Litchis are juicy and aromatic fruits that are widely available during the monsoon. They are a great source of vitamin C and provide a burst of freshness.

Peaches

Juicy and fragrant, peaches are a summer delight. They are a good source of vitamins A and C, and their natural sweetness makes them a delicious snack.

Plums

Plums are juicy and slightly tangy fruits that come in various colors. They are packed with vitamins and minerals, promoting good digestion and overall health.

Pears

Pears are in season during the monsoon and offer a crisp and refreshing taste. They are rich in fibre, vitamins, and minerals, making them a healthy choice.

Cherries

Cherries are a delightful monsoon fruit with a sweet and tart taste. They are packed with antioxidants and have anti-inflammatory properties.

Jamun

Also known as black plums or java plums, jamuns are small, tangy fruits with a dark purple hue. They are rich in antioxidants and have a cooling effect on the body.

Mangoes

Known as the king of fruits, mangoes are a popular choice during the monsoon. They are rich in vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants, providing a sweet and refreshing treat.

