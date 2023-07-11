Mango to Litchis-7 fruits to enjoy in monsoon

Lifestyle
Monsoon season brings with it a variety of fruits that are not only delicious but also provide essential nutrients to boost our immune system.
Litchis are juicy and aromatic fruits that are widely available during the monsoon. They are a great source of vitamin C and provide a burst of freshness.
Juicy and fragrant, peaches are a summer delight. They are a good source of vitamins A and C, and their natural sweetness makes them a delicious snack.
Plums are juicy and slightly tangy fruits that come in various colors. They are packed with vitamins and minerals, promoting good digestion and overall health.
Pears are in season during the monsoon and offer a crisp and refreshing taste. They are rich in fibre, vitamins, and minerals, making them a healthy choice.
Cherries are a delightful monsoon fruit with a sweet and tart taste. They are packed with antioxidants and have anti-inflammatory properties.
Also known as black plums or java plums, jamuns are small, tangy fruits with a dark purple hue. They are rich in antioxidants and have a cooling effect on the body.
Known as the king of fruits, mangoes are a popular choice during the monsoon. They are rich in vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants, providing a sweet and refreshing treat.