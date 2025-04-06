Lifestyle

Bhumika Bahl's 7 Magic Hacks: Essential Makeup Tips

Skin Prep

If you want perfect makeup, it is important to first cleanse, tone, and moisturize the skin well. This makes the foundation look smooth and the makeup lasts longer.

Primer

Bhumika says that the right primer smoothes your skin texture and blurs pores. Use a matte primer for oily skin and a hydrating primer for dry skin.

Cover

Cover dark circles or pigmentation with orange corrector first, not concealer. This pro trick gives a full coverage look and gives the makeup a professional finish.

Foundation

Bhumika is against applying foundation in heavy layers. Blend lightly and apply a second layer only where needed. This prevents the look from becoming cakey.

Loose Powder

Bhumika's viral hack is also that after applying lipstick, place a tissue and apply light loose powder on top. This makes the lipstick long-lasting and transfer-proof.

Eye Makeup

To avoid fallout, Bhumika does eye makeup first, then base. This tip is very useful, especially if you are creating a smoky look.

Makeup

Be sure to use setting spray to set your makeup. It keeps your makeup fresh, glowing and smudge-proof for hours.

Instant Rava Idli: Easy Recipe for Quick Summer Breakfast

Isha Ambani Inspired Hairstyles for a Stylish and Elegant Look

Navya Naveli Nanda's Saree and Lehenga Styles for Modern Girls

5 ways to recognize Iron deficiency in body; Read on