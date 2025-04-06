Bhumika Bahl's 7 Magic Hacks: Essential Makeup Tips

Lifestyle
If you want perfect makeup, it is important to first cleanse, tone, and moisturize the skin well. This makes the foundation look smooth and the makeup lasts longer.
Bhumika says that the right primer smoothes your skin texture and blurs pores. Use a matte primer for oily skin and a hydrating primer for dry skin.
Cover dark circles or pigmentation with orange corrector first, not concealer. This pro trick gives a full coverage look and gives the makeup a professional finish.
Bhumika is against applying foundation in heavy layers. Blend lightly and apply a second layer only where needed. This prevents the look from becoming cakey.
Bhumika's viral hack is also that after applying lipstick, place a tissue and apply light loose powder on top. This makes the lipstick long-lasting and transfer-proof.
To avoid fallout, Bhumika does eye makeup first, then base. This tip is very useful, especially if you are creating a smoky look.
Be sure to use setting spray to set your makeup. It keeps your makeup fresh, glowing and smudge-proof for hours.
