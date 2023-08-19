Lifestyle

Mirchi Vada to Kadhi Kachori: 6 popular breakfasts in Rajasthan

Mirchi Vada is made with long green chillies, de-seeded and then covered with besan ka batter and deep-fried. Here are 6 popular breakfasts in Rajasthan.

Kalmi Vada

Kalmi vada is made with chana dal and is a deliciously spicy Rajasthani breakfast enjoyed with green chutney.

Besan ka Chilla

Besan ka chilla is a spicy pancake made with gram flour, veggies and spices infused in besan batter enjoyed with chutney.

Methi ki Puri

Methi ki Puri uses methi leaves in spicy besan batter fried till crispy and golden. These puris are served hot with green chutney.

Pyaaz Kachori

Pyaz or onion-stuffed kachori are very popular in Rajasthan, relished with green chutney.

Kadhi Kachori

The staple breakfast item of Rajasthan, crispy masala filled spicy Kachoris with hot besan ki kadhi, is a match made in heaven.

