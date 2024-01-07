Ayodhya Ram Mandir : 7 things to do at Ram Janmabhoomi

Lifestyle
Ayodhya, a city in the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, is religiously and historically significant. Here are seven things to see and do in Ayodhya.
Explore this museum dedicated to the epic Ramayana. It houses various artefacts, sculptures, and depictions of the life of Lord Rama.
Visit this museum showcasing exhibits related to Lord Rama's life and teachings.
Explore the temple dedicated to Lord Rama, which is believed to have been established at the exact spot of his birth.
Pay a visit to this temple dedicated to Lord Hanuman. Situated atop a hill, it offers a panoramic view of Ayodhya and is revered by devotees.
Indulge in local delicacies and shop for traditional items in Ayodhya's markets, such as handicrafts, religious items, and local sweets.
Visit the historic site believed to be the kitchen where Goddess Sita cooked meals for her family. It's a revered place among devotees.
Spend some time at this sacred ghat on the banks of the Sarayu River, where it's believed that Lord Rama took a dip before his coronation.