Ayodhya Ram Mandir : 7 things to do at Ram Janmabhoomi

Ayodhya, a city in the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, is religiously and historically significant. Here are seven things to see and do in Ayodhya.

Image credits: our own

Valmiki Ramayan Bhawan

Explore this museum dedicated to the epic Ramayana. It houses various artefacts, sculptures, and depictions of the life of Lord Rama.

Image credits: our own

Ram Katha Museum

Visit this museum showcasing exhibits related to Lord Rama's life and teachings.

Image credits: our own

Treta Ke Thakur

Explore the temple dedicated to Lord Rama, which is believed to have been established at the exact spot of his birth.

Image credits: District Ayodhya | website

Hanuman Garhi

Pay a visit to this temple dedicated to Lord Hanuman. Situated atop a hill, it offers a panoramic view of Ayodhya and is revered by devotees.

Image credits: Ayodhya District | Website

Explore Local Cuisine and Markets

Indulge in local delicacies and shop for traditional items in Ayodhya's markets, such as handicrafts, religious items, and local sweets.

Image credits: District Ayodhya | Website

Sita Ki Rasoi

Visit the historic site believed to be the kitchen where Goddess Sita cooked meals for her family. It's a revered place among devotees.

Image credits: Instagram

Guptar Ghat

Spend some time at this sacred ghat on the banks of the Sarayu River, where it's believed that Lord Rama took a dip before his coronation.

Image credits: social media
