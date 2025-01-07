Makar Sankranti 2025: 6 beautiful rangoli designs for harvest festival

Lifestyle
You can decorate your doorstep with colorful flowers along with colors
You can try this Rangoli with different colors on your floor
You can also draw a beautiful girl's picture in front of your house
This design can also be drawn to depict boiling milk
This simple design can be drawn to convey the essence of Pongal
This beautiful Rangoli can be drawn to understand the entire theme of Sankranti
Why should you drink cardamom milk THIS winter?
7 stunning yellow suits to dazzle on Makar Sankranti 2025
What is Khooni Lohri? Know about this unique Himachal tradition
Photos: Sania Mirza's Inspired Pakistani Salwar Suit for Lohri 2025