Lifestyle

Makar Sankranti 2025: 6 beautiful rangoli designs for harvest festival

Image credits: social media

Colorful flowers Rangoli

You can decorate your doorstep with colorful flowers along with colors

Image credits: pinterest

Beautiful Rangoli Design

You can try this Rangoli with different colors on your floor

Image credits: pinterest

Beautiful Girl Rangoli

You can also draw a beautiful girl's picture in front of your house

Image credits: Intagram

Pongal Pot Rangoli

This design can also be drawn to depict boiling milk

Image credits: social media

Simple Rangoli Design

This simple design can be drawn to convey the essence of Pongal

Image credits: social media

Makar Sankranti Rangoli

This beautiful Rangoli can be drawn to understand the entire theme of Sankranti

Image credits: social media

