Maintaining Your Banarasi Lehenga: How to Preserve Its Beauty for Year

Instead of storing your Banarasi lehenga in a plastic bag, wrap it in muslin or cotton cloth to prevent moisture buildup and protect the fabric.
Exposure to sunlight can fade the shine of a Banarasi lehenga. Store it in a cool, dark place.
To prevent creases and breakage in the zari work, hang the lehenga or store it flat. Excessive folding can damage the delicate zari.
Always choose professional dry cleaning for your Banarasi lehenga. Never machine wash it, as the delicate silk and zari work can get damaged.
Banarasi lehengas are prone to moisture absorption, which can lead to an unpleasant odor. To prevent this, hang the lehenga in a shaded, airy place every few months.
If your Banarasi lehenga gets stained, gently dab the affected area with a cloth dipped in water and mild soap. Avoid rubbing the fabric.
To prevent the zari from tarnishing, avoid using perfumes, deodorants, or scents directly on your Banarasi lehenga.
Insects can easily infest Banarasi lehengas. To prevent this, place naphthalene balls wrapped in a thin cloth inside the folds of the lehenga.