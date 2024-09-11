6 quick tips to prevent potatoes from turning black

Lifestyle
The oxidation of phenolic compounds, especially tyrosine to melanin, in potatoes causes them to turn black. Apart from this, potassium, magnesium and boron also cause blackening.
To prevent potatoes from turning black, after cutting the potatoes, soak them in a bowl of water mixed with a little baking soda. By doing this, they will not turn black quickly.
Dissolve salt in a bowl of water and put the potatoes cut in it. Doing this does not turn the potatoes black.
To prevent potatoes from turning black, you can mix half a cup of white vinegar in water and soak them for some time. This can also prevent the potatoes from turning black.
Do not use iron or aluminum utensils for soaking or cooking potatoes, as this metal reacts with the potatoes and darkens their color.
Potatoes contain a lot of starch, which oxidizes immediately and starts to turn black. In such a situation, wash the potatoes thoroughly with your hands.
If you want to prevent the potatoes from turning black for a long time, then cut them and blanch them in hot water for one to two minutes. By doing this they do not turn black.