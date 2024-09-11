Lifestyle
From weddings to functions, no event is complete without a lehenga. If you are also looking to buy a lehenga but the budget is not allowing you, then there is no need to worry.
If you are getting married and need a bridal lehenga, then today we have brought you a list of those markets in India. Where more than one lehenga will be available in the budget.
Delhi is renowned for its lehenga markets, offering affordable options for celebrity and designer bridal lehengas, making it a top shopping destination.
Rajouri Garden offers branded clothes at affordable prices, including bridal lehengas ranging from ₹1,000 to ₹1 lakh, making it a prime shopping spot.
This market offers a great selection of bridal and Indo-Western lehengas and dresses. Known worldwide for its low prices, it's perfect for fancy attire.
Seelampur market is less known but offers a fantastic collection of designer lehengas, including unique two-in-one designs not found in other markets.
When it comes to lehenga, Chandni Chowk cannot be missed. Here lehengas ranging from 2000 to 25 lakhs are available. Lehengas of every latest trend are available here.
In Arya Samaj Road market, non-bridal lehengas start from Rs 1500 and bridal lehengas start from Rs 4000. If the budget is less then you can roam around this market.