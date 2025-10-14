English

Gautam Gambhir's luxury life, from mansion to crores in earnings

Oct 14 2025
Author: Richa Barua Image Credits:Instagram
Gautam Gambhir's Birthday

Indian cricket team's head coach Gautam Gambhir is celebrating his birthday on October 14. He played international cricket from 2003 to 2016 and retired in December 2018.

Image credits: Instagram
Gautam Gambhir's Net Worth

Gautam Gambhir's net worth is approximately ₹265 crore, with his main sources of income being his BCCI salary, brand endorsements, and substantial earnings from the IPL.

Image credits: Instagram
Gautam Gambhir's Salary

Gautam receives an annual salary of ₹14 crore from the BCCI as head coach. Additionally, he gets performance incentives, travel benefits, and various allowances for foreign tours.

Image credits: Instagram
Gautam Gambhir is India's most expensive coach

According to reports, Gautam Gambhir is India's most expensive coach. He also earns a hefty amount from the IPL, receiving a salary of ₹25 crore.

Image credits: Instagram
Gautam Gambhir's House

Gautam Gambhir owns a luxurious house worth ₹20 crore in Delhi's Rajendra Nagar. Additionally, he has plots worth crores in JP Wish Town, Greater Noida, and Malakpur village.

Image credits: Instagram
Gambhir earns crores from brand endorsements

Gautam Gambhir also endorses several brands, including Reebok, MRF, Pinnacle Speciality Vehicles, and Redcliffe Labs. He charges around ₹1 crore for a single advertisement.

Image credits: Instagram
Gautam Gambhir's Other Businesses

Besides cricket coaching, Gambhir also earns crores from commentary. He also has restaurants, real estate investments, and was a Member of Parliament for Delhi in 2019.

Image credits: Instagram
Gautam Gambhir's Car Collection

Gautam Gambhir's luxurious lifestyle is also reflected in his cars. He owns cars like the BMW 530d, Audi Q5, Toyota Corolla, Mahindra Bolero Stinger, and Maruti SX4. 

Image credits: Instagram

