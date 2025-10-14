Indian cricket team's head coach Gautam Gambhir is celebrating his birthday on October 14. He played international cricket from 2003 to 2016 and retired in December 2018.
Gautam Gambhir's net worth is approximately ₹265 crore, with his main sources of income being his BCCI salary, brand endorsements, and substantial earnings from the IPL.
Gautam receives an annual salary of ₹14 crore from the BCCI as head coach. Additionally, he gets performance incentives, travel benefits, and various allowances for foreign tours.
According to reports, Gautam Gambhir is India's most expensive coach. He also earns a hefty amount from the IPL, receiving a salary of ₹25 crore.
Gautam Gambhir owns a luxurious house worth ₹20 crore in Delhi's Rajendra Nagar. Additionally, he has plots worth crores in JP Wish Town, Greater Noida, and Malakpur village.
Gautam Gambhir also endorses several brands, including Reebok, MRF, Pinnacle Speciality Vehicles, and Redcliffe Labs. He charges around ₹1 crore for a single advertisement.
Besides cricket coaching, Gambhir also earns crores from commentary. He also has restaurants, real estate investments, and was a Member of Parliament for Delhi in 2019.
Gautam Gambhir's luxurious lifestyle is also reflected in his cars. He owns cars like the BMW 530d, Audi Q5, Toyota Corolla, Mahindra Bolero Stinger, and Maruti SX4.
Govardhan Puja 2025: Know the Exact Date, Day & Key Puja Details
Karwa Chauth 2025: 7 Off-Shoulder Blouse Designs for a Glamorous Look
Karwa Chauth 2025: Fancy Gold Bracelet Designs for Working Ladies
Karwa Chauth 2025: 6 Must-Try Mehndi Designs for Your Feet