Govardhan Puja 2025: Know the Exact Date, Day & Key Puja Details

Govardhan Puja is usually celebrated a day after Diwali on Kartik Pratipada, but in 2025, there is some confusion about the exact date. Here's what you need to know.
This is happening because this time Diwali will be for 6 days instead of 5. Many traditions, including Annakut, are performed on Govardhan Puja, making this festival very special.
This time, Diwali is on Monday, October 20. Usually, the festival of Govardhan Puja is celebrated the next day, but this time it will not be so due to the fluctuation of dates.
According to the Panchang, the Pratipada Tithi of Kartik Shukla Paksha will start at 5:54 PM on Tuesday, October 21, and will last until 8:17 PM on Wednesday, October 22.
According to astrologer Pt. Praveen Dwivedi from Ujjain, Govardhan Puja in 2025 will be celebrated on October 22, as Kartik Shukla Pratipada begins at sunrise on that day.
On Govardhan Puja, a cow dung Govardhan is worshipped and 56 Bhog is offered to Krishna. The festival is especially important in Mathura and Vrindavan.
