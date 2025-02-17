Mahashivratri 2025: Top 12 Jyotirlingas across India you should know

Lifestyle
Mahashivratri is on February 26th. On this day, devotees flock to all 12 Jyotirlinga temples across India. Many are unfamiliar with the 12 Jyotirlingas. Learn more in this guide.
The first of the 12 Jyotirlingas is Somnath, located in Saurashtra, Gujarat. It is believed that Moon God himself established this Jyotirlinga, hence the name Somnath.
This Jyotirlinga is in Pune, Maharashtra. Legend says Lord Shiva slew Bhima, son of Kumbhakarna, here. Morning darshan is believed to absolve one's sins.
The Kashi Jyotirlinga in Uttar Pradesh is highly significant, with beliefs that Lord Shiva resides there, making it a place that will endure even through the apocalypse.
Situated in Rudraprayag district, Uttarakhand, Kedarnath is mentioned in the Shiva Purana. Lord Shiva bestowed upon Kedarnath the same importance as Mount Kailash.
Located in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh, Mahakaleshwar is the only south-facing Jyotirlinga. Its Bhasma Aarti is famous, and darshan is believed to eliminate the fear of untimely death.
Located in Andhra Pradesh, this Jyotirlinga attracts Lord Shiva and Parvati on new moon days, offering liberation from sins.
This Jyotirlinga is in Dwarka, Gujarat. Named after the serpent deity, Nageshwar is believed to cure all diseases upon darshan.
Situated in Khandwa, Madhya Pradesh, near the Narmada River, this Jyotirlinga is shaped like 'Om', hence the name Omkareshwar.
This Jyotirlinga is in Ramanathapuram, Tamil Nadu, and is one of the four Hindu pilgrimage sites. Established by Lord Rama, it's known as Rameshwaram.
Located near the Godavari River in Trimbak, Maharashtra, this Jyotirlinga is named after Lord Shiva. People visit from far and wide for Kalsarpa and Pitru Shanti pujas.
Situated in Deoghar, Jharkhand, this Jyotirlinga was established by Ravana, the king of demons. Fulfilling wishes, it's also known as 'Kamna Linga'.
The last of the 12, this Jyotirlinga is in Daulatabad, Maharashtra. Darshan here is believed to bless childless couples with children. It's also known as Ghushmeshwar.
5 Top Visa-Free destinations for Indian passport holders
(PHOTOS) Shloka Ambani-inspired 6 blouse designs for glamorous look
Cat to Horse: 7 animals considered lucky across cultures
Chitrangda Singh’s 6 stunning suit looks to elevate your wardrobe