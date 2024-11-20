Lifestyle

Delhi Pollution Crisis: 7 foods to improve lung health

Delhi is reeling under heavy air pollution crisis. Here are 7 foods that you can have to improve lung health and combat air pollution

Air Pollution

Air pollution continues to be severe. Air pollution mainly affects the lungs

Lung Health

Protecting lung health is crucial during high air pollution

Healthy Diet

Foods to protect your lungs

Apple

Apples contain antioxidants and compounds that improve lung function

Spinach

Spinach, rich in Vitamin E and fiber, protects the lungs

Strawberry

Strawberries, with Vitamin C and antioxidants, protect lungs

Turmeric

Curcumin in turmeric protects the lungs

Garlic

Garlic's antimicrobial compounds ward off lung diseases

Ginger

Ginger's anti-inflammatory properties fight lung diseases and boost immunity

Green Tea

Green tea's antioxidants protect the lungs

