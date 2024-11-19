Chanakya Niti: Who Should Never Be Awakened From Sleep

Lifestyle
Acharya Chanakya, in one of his Nitis, mentions 5 living creatures who should not be awakened from sleep, doing so can lead us into trouble.
According to Acharya Chanakya, if a foolish person is asleep, they should not be awakened, otherwise they will waste our time by speaking unnecessarily and may increase problems.
If a snake is sleeping, it’s best to avoid provoking it, as doing so can be deadly. Simply leave without disturbing it.
According to Acharya Chanakya, if superiors are sleeping, they should not be unnecessarily awakened, this can make them angry and they may behave badly with you. Keep this in mind.
Acharya Chanakya advises against waking a sleeping child, as they can be difficult to manage once awake.
If a dog or any other ferocious animal is sleeping somewhere, do not try to wake it up. A ferocious animal can attack anyone, it is very difficult to handle.